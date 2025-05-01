Which of the following best describes a key difference between investing in an individual bond and a bond fund?
A
Bond funds guarantee the return of principal at maturity, while individual bonds do not.
B
Individual bonds are always less risky than bond funds.
C
Bond funds pay interest only at maturity, while individual bonds pay interest periodically.
D
An individual bond provides a fixed maturity date, while a bond fund does not have a set maturity date.
1
Understand the concept of individual bonds: Individual bonds are debt securities issued by entities like corporations or governments. They have a fixed maturity date, meaning the principal amount is returned to the investor at the end of the bond's term.
Understand the concept of bond funds: Bond funds are investment vehicles that pool money from multiple investors to invest in a diversified portfolio of bonds. Unlike individual bonds, bond funds do not have a fixed maturity date because they continuously buy and sell bonds within the fund.
Compare the key difference: The primary distinction lies in the maturity structure. Individual bonds have a fixed maturity date, providing a clear timeline for when the principal will be repaid. Bond funds, on the other hand, do not have a set maturity date, as they are designed to be ongoing investments.
Clarify misconceptions: Bond funds do not guarantee the return of principal at maturity because they lack a fixed maturity date. Additionally, bond funds typically pay interest periodically, not only at maturity, similar to individual bonds.
Summarize the correct answer: The key difference is that an individual bond provides a fixed maturity date, while a bond fund does not have a set maturity date.
