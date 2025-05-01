On a bank reconciliation, a NSF (nonsufficient funds) check not yet recorded by the company is:
A
added to the bank statement balance
B
subtracted from the company's book balance
C
subtracted from the bank statement balance
D
added to the company's book balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of NSF (nonsufficient funds) checks: These are checks that a company has deposited but were returned by the bank due to insufficient funds in the payer's account. This means the company must adjust its records to reflect the reduction in cash.
Identify the impact of the NSF check on the company's book balance: Since the check was initially recorded as a deposit, the company's book balance is overstated and needs to be reduced.
Determine the correct adjustment: The NSF check is subtracted from the company's book balance because it represents a reduction in cash that was previously recorded.
Clarify why the adjustment is not made to the bank statement balance: The bank has already accounted for the NSF check by not crediting the company's account, so no adjustment is needed on the bank's side.
Record the adjustment in the company's books: Update the cash account and any related accounts to reflect the subtraction of the NSF check amount from the company's book balance.
