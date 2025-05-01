In the context of bank reconciliation, in which account would you expect to see payments received but not yet deposited?
A
Cash Over and Short
B
Petty Cash
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Undeposited Funds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bank reconciliation: Bank reconciliation is the process of comparing the bank statement with the company's accounting records to identify discrepancies and ensure accuracy.
Identify the nature of payments received but not yet deposited: These are payments that the company has received but has not yet physically deposited into the bank account. They are considered part of the company's cash balance but are not yet reflected in the bank statement.
Determine the appropriate account for these payments: Payments received but not yet deposited are typically recorded in the 'Undeposited Funds' account. This account acts as a temporary holding account for cash and checks until they are deposited into the bank.
Understand why other accounts are not suitable: 'Cash Over and Short' is used to record discrepancies in cash handling, 'Petty Cash' is for small, incidental expenses, and 'Accounts Receivable' represents amounts owed by customers, not cash received.
Conclude that the correct account for payments received but not yet deposited is 'Undeposited Funds,' as it accurately reflects the temporary status of these funds before they are deposited into the bank.
