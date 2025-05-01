Which of the following types of accounts typically has a normal debit balance?
Asset accounts
Liability accounts
Revenue accounts
Equity accounts
Understand the concept of normal balances: In accounting, each type of account has a normal balance, which is the side (debit or credit) that increases the account. For example, asset accounts typically increase with debits, while liability accounts increase with credits.
Review the types of accounts: Asset accounts represent resources owned by the business, liability accounts represent obligations, revenue accounts represent income earned, and equity accounts represent the owner's claim on the business.
Determine the normal balance for each account type: Asset accounts typically have a normal debit balance because they increase with debits. Liability accounts, revenue accounts, and equity accounts typically have a normal credit balance because they increase with credits.
Match the account type with its normal balance: Since the question asks for accounts with a normal debit balance, focus on asset accounts, as they are the type of account that increases with debits.
Conclude that asset accounts are the correct answer: Based on the analysis, asset accounts are the type of account that typically has a normal debit balance.
