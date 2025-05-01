Which of the following best describes the Cash Over and Short account in accounting?
A
It is an income statement account used to record discrepancies between actual cash on hand and the amount recorded in the accounting records.
B
It is an equity account used to record owner investments in cash.
C
It is a liability account used to record unpaid cash to suppliers.
D
It is a balance sheet account used to track petty cash balances.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the Cash Over and Short account: It is used to record discrepancies between the actual cash on hand and the amount recorded in the accounting records. This typically arises during cash handling processes, such as cash register reconciliations.
Identify the type of account: The Cash Over and Short account is classified as an income statement account because it reflects either a revenue (cash over) or an expense (cash short) resulting from these discrepancies.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the other options provided in the problem. The Cash Over and Short account is not an equity account, liability account, or balance sheet account, as these classifications do not align with its purpose.
Relate the account to its function: Cash Over and Short accounts are used to ensure that cash discrepancies are properly recorded and accounted for, which helps maintain accurate financial reporting.
Confirm the correct answer: Based on the explanation above, the correct description of the Cash Over and Short account is that it is an income statement account used to record discrepancies between actual cash on hand and the amount recorded in the accounting records.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian