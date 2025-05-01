Which of the following is true about a lease agreement in accounting?
A
Lease agreements are only recorded as expenses and never affect the balance sheet.
B
Only the lessor records any assets or liabilities related to a lease agreement.
C
Lease agreements are not governed by any accounting standards.
D
A lease agreement can result in the recognition of a right-of-use asset and a lease liability on the lessee's balance sheet.
1
Understand the concept of lease accounting: A lease agreement is a contract where one party (the lessee) obtains the right to use an asset owned by another party (the lessor) for a specified period in exchange for payment.
Learn the accounting standards governing leases: Lease agreements are governed by accounting standards such as IFRS 16 (International Financial Reporting Standards) or ASC 842 (Accounting Standards Codification) in the U.S., which require specific treatment of leases on financial statements.
Recognize the impact on the lessee's balance sheet: Under these standards, a lease agreement can result in the recognition of a right-of-use asset (representing the lessee's right to use the leased asset) and a lease liability (representing the obligation to make lease payments).
Understand the distinction between operating and finance leases: While older standards treated operating leases as off-balance-sheet items, current standards require most leases to be recorded on the balance sheet, except for short-term leases or leases of low-value assets.
Clarify misconceptions: Lease agreements are not only recorded as expenses; they affect both the income statement (lease expense) and the balance sheet (right-of-use asset and lease liability). Both the lessee and lessor may record assets and liabilities depending on the lease type, and lease accounting is governed by established standards.
