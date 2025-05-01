Which of the following is a finance function that typically falls under the supervision of the treasurer?
A
Internal auditing
B
Cost accounting
C
Cash management
D
Financial reporting
1
Understand the role of a treasurer in an organization. The treasurer is primarily responsible for managing the company's financial resources, ensuring liquidity, and overseeing financial risk management.
Review the listed functions: Internal auditing, Cost accounting, Cash management, and Financial reporting. Determine which of these functions align with the treasurer's responsibilities.
Internal auditing involves evaluating the effectiveness of internal controls and compliance, which typically falls under the supervision of the internal audit department, not the treasurer.
Cost accounting focuses on tracking and analyzing costs associated with production or operations, which is generally managed by the accounting department rather than the treasurer.
Cash management involves managing the company's cash flow, ensuring sufficient liquidity for operations, and optimizing the use of cash resources. This is a core function of the treasurer and falls under their supervision.
