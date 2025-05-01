Which of the following is a reason a company might seek outside investment earlier than usual?
A
To avoid diluting ownership at an early stage
B
To reduce the number of shareholders
C
Because the company has excess cash reserves
D
To accelerate growth that cannot be funded internally
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Companies often seek outside investment to fund operations, expand, or achieve strategic goals when internal resources are insufficient.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each reason listed to determine its relevance to the decision of seeking outside investment.
Option 1: 'To avoid diluting ownership at an early stage' - This is not a valid reason for seeking outside investment, as outside investment typically results in ownership dilution.
Option 2: 'To reduce the number of shareholders' - Seeking outside investment usually increases the number of shareholders, not reduces them, so this is not a valid reason.
Option 3: 'Because the company has excess cash reserves' - If a company has excess cash reserves, it would not need outside investment. The correct reason is 'To accelerate growth that cannot be funded internally,' as this aligns with the need for external funding to achieve growth objectives.
