Which of the following is an example of an investing activity?
A
Paying salaries to employees
B
Paying dividends to shareholders
C
Issuing common stock to raise capital
D
Purchasing equipment for cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of investing activities: Investing activities involve the acquisition or disposal of long-term assets and other investments not included in cash equivalents. These activities are typically related to the purchase or sale of property, plant, equipment, or investments.
Analyze the options provided: Paying salaries to employees is an operating activity because it relates to the day-to-day operations of the business. Paying dividends to shareholders is a financing activity because it involves the distribution of profits to owners. Issuing common stock to raise capital is also a financing activity as it pertains to obtaining funds from investors.
Focus on the correct answer: Purchasing equipment for cash is an investing activity because it involves the acquisition of a long-term asset (equipment) that will be used in the business operations.
Relate the correct answer to the cash flow statement: In the cash flow statement, cash outflows for purchasing equipment are reported under the investing activities section, reflecting the use of cash to acquire long-term assets.
Summarize the reasoning: The key distinction is that investing activities are tied to the acquisition or disposal of long-term assets, which is why purchasing equipment for cash qualifies as an investing activity.
