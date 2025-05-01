Which of the following is important in defining the scope of the audit process?
A
The objectives and extent of the audit procedures to be performed
B
The personal preferences of the auditor
C
The company's marketing strategy
D
The industry average profit margin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an audit: An audit is a systematic examination of financial records, processes, and controls to ensure accuracy, compliance, and reliability. The scope of the audit defines the boundaries and focus of this examination.
Identify the key elements that define the scope of an audit: These include the objectives of the audit (e.g., verifying financial statements, assessing internal controls) and the extent of the audit procedures to be performed (e.g., sampling methods, areas of focus).
Evaluate the relevance of each option provided: The objectives and extent of the audit procedures are directly related to defining the scope of the audit process. Personal preferences of the auditor, the company's marketing strategy, and the industry average profit margin are not relevant to defining the scope.
Consider the role of audit standards and guidelines: Auditors follow established standards (e.g., Generally Accepted Auditing Standards - GAAS) to determine the scope and procedures of the audit. These standards ensure consistency and reliability in the audit process.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that aligns with the purpose and methodology of an audit: 'The objectives and extent of the audit procedures to be performed' is the correct choice because it directly addresses the scope of the audit process.
