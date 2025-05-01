Which of the following is an example of a financial plan?
A
Budget
B
Income Statement
C
Ledger
D
Trial Balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a financial plan: A financial plan is a structured approach to managing finances, typically involving projections of income, expenses, and savings over a specific period. It helps individuals or organizations achieve financial goals.
Analyze the options provided: Budget, Income Statement, Ledger, and Trial Balance. Each term represents a different financial tool or document.
Define 'Budget': A budget is a financial plan that estimates income and expenses over a specific period, allowing for effective allocation of resources and financial decision-making.
Compare 'Budget' with other options: An Income Statement is a financial report showing revenues and expenses over a period, a Ledger is a record of financial transactions, and a Trial Balance is a summary of ledger balances used for accounting accuracy. None of these are considered a financial plan.
Conclude that 'Budget' is the correct answer because it directly aligns with the definition of a financial plan, focusing on future financial projections and planning.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian