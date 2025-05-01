Which of the following is generally true of unsecured loans?
A
They typically have lower interest rates than secured loans.
B
They are only available to corporations, not individuals.
C
They require the borrower to pledge specific assets.
D
They are not backed by collateral.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of unsecured loans: Unsecured loans are loans that do not require the borrower to pledge any specific assets as collateral. This means the lender relies on the borrower's creditworthiness to approve the loan.
Compare unsecured loans to secured loans: Secured loans require collateral, such as property or other assets, which the lender can claim if the borrower defaults. Unsecured loans, on the other hand, are riskier for lenders because they lack this security.
Analyze the interest rate difference: Since unsecured loans are riskier for lenders, they typically have higher interest rates compared to secured loans. This compensates the lender for the increased risk.
Evaluate availability to individuals and corporations: Unsecured loans are available to both individuals and corporations, provided they meet the lender's credit requirements. They are not restricted to corporations alone.
Confirm the correct statement: Based on the characteristics of unsecured loans, the correct answer is that they are not backed by collateral. This distinguishes them from secured loans.
