Which of the following can insurance protect you from?
A
Theft
B
A and C
C
Contract fees
D
Financial loss
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of insurance. Insurance is a financial product designed to protect individuals or entities from specific risks or losses by transferring the financial burden to an insurance company in exchange for premiums.
Step 2: Identify the types of risks that insurance typically covers. Common examples include theft, financial loss, property damage, health-related expenses, and liability claims. Insurance does not typically cover contract fees unless explicitly stated in a specialized policy.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Theft and financial loss are risks that insurance policies commonly address, depending on the type of insurance (e.g., homeowners insurance for theft, business insurance for financial loss). Contract fees are not typically covered by standard insurance policies.
Step 4: Understand why theft and financial loss are correct answers. Insurance policies are designed to mitigate the financial impact of unforeseen events like theft or loss, ensuring the policyholder is compensated or protected.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is A and C, as these align with the typical coverage provided by insurance policies, while contract fees do not fall under standard insurance coverage.
