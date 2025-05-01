Which of the following statements is correct regarding the Saver's Credit?
A
The Saver's Credit is a nonrefundable tax credit available to eligible taxpayers who make contributions to retirement accounts such as IRAs or 401(k)s.
B
The Saver's Credit is a refundable tax credit that can increase your tax refund even if you owe no tax.
C
The Saver's Credit can be claimed for contributions to any type of savings account, including regular savings accounts.
D
The Saver's Credit is only available to taxpayers over the age of 65.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the Saver's Credit. The Saver's Credit is a nonrefundable tax credit designed to encourage low- and moderate-income taxpayers to save for retirement by contributing to qualified retirement accounts such as IRAs, 401(k)s, and similar plans.
Step 2: Clarify the term 'nonrefundable tax credit.' A nonrefundable tax credit reduces the amount of tax owed but cannot result in a refund if the credit exceeds the tax liability.
Step 3: Evaluate the incorrect options. The Saver's Credit is not refundable, meaning it cannot increase your tax refund if you owe no tax. It is also not applicable to regular savings accounts, as it specifically applies to retirement accounts. Additionally, it is not limited to taxpayers over the age of 65; eligibility is based on income and filing status, not age.
Step 4: Identify the correct statement. The correct statement is: 'The Saver's Credit is a nonrefundable tax credit available to eligible taxpayers who make contributions to retirement accounts such as IRAs or 401(k)s.'
Step 5: Summarize the eligibility criteria for the Saver's Credit. To claim the Saver's Credit, taxpayers must meet income limits, file as single, head of household, or married filing jointly, and contribute to qualified retirement accounts. They must also not be full-time students or claimed as dependents on another taxpayer's return.
