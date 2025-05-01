John is single and has taxable income of $25,000. According to the U.S. federal income tax brackets for individuals, which of the following best describes how his tax liability is calculated?
A
His income is taxed progressively, with portions taxed at different rates according to the tax brackets.
B
His entire income is taxed at the highest marginal rate that applies to $25,000.
C
He pays a flat tax rate on his entire taxable income.
D
He is exempt from federal income tax because his income is below the standard deduction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of progressive taxation: In the U.S., federal income tax is calculated using a progressive tax system, meaning different portions of an individual's income are taxed at different rates based on predefined tax brackets.
Identify the taxable income: John's taxable income is $25,000, which falls within a specific range of tax brackets. The tax brackets determine the rates applied to portions of his income.
Break down the income into brackets: Divide John's taxable income into portions that correspond to the applicable tax brackets. For example, the first portion of income may be taxed at the lowest rate, the next portion at a higher rate, and so on.
Calculate the tax for each bracket: Multiply the income within each bracket by the corresponding tax rate. Use the formula: \( ext{Tax Liability for Bracket} = ext{Income in Bracket} imes ext{Tax Rate} \). Repeat this for all applicable brackets.
Sum the tax liabilities: Add the tax liabilities calculated for each bracket to determine John's total tax liability. This ensures that his income is taxed progressively, not at a single flat rate or the highest marginal rate.
