Which of the following is a type of accounting primarily concerned with providing information to external users such as investors and creditors?
A
Financial accounting
B
Cost accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Tax accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each type of accounting mentioned in the problem. Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external users such as investors and creditors, while cost accounting, managerial accounting, and tax accounting serve different purposes.
Recognize that external users rely on standardized financial statements prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This is a key characteristic of financial accounting.
Differentiate between the other types of accounting: Cost accounting deals with analyzing costs for internal decision-making, managerial accounting focuses on internal management needs, and tax accounting is concerned with compliance with tax laws.
Identify that the question specifically asks about external users, which is the domain of financial accounting. This is the primary distinction that sets financial accounting apart from the other types.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Financial accounting' because it is the type of accounting designed to provide standardized and reliable information to external stakeholders like investors and creditors.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian