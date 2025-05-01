Which of the following activities is NOT associated with the purchase and payments business process?
A
Paying suppliers
B
Issuing sales invoices to customers
C
Receiving inventory
D
Recording accounts payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purchase and payments business process. This process typically involves activities related to acquiring goods or services and making payments to suppliers. Key activities include receiving inventory, recording accounts payable, and paying suppliers.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question to determine whether it aligns with the purchase and payments business process. For example, 'Paying suppliers' is directly related to this process as it involves settling obligations with suppliers.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Receiving inventory.' This activity is part of the purchase process because it involves accepting goods or services from suppliers.
Step 4: Consider 'Recording accounts payable.' This activity is also part of the purchase and payments process, as it involves documenting the liability owed to suppliers for goods or services received.
Step 5: Examine 'Issuing sales invoices to customers.' This activity is not associated with the purchase and payments business process. Instead, it is part of the sales and revenue process, which involves generating invoices for customers after selling goods or services.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian