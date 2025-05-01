In the context of accounting, which type of account typically involves funds being locked for a fixed period, restricting immediate access to the money?
A
Checking account
B
Traditional savings account
C
Certificate of Deposit (CD) account
D
Money market account
1
Understand the concept of a Certificate of Deposit (CD) account: A CD account is a type of savings account where funds are deposited for a fixed term, such as 6 months, 1 year, or more, and cannot be withdrawn without penalty until the term ends.
Compare the features of a CD account with other types of accounts: Checking accounts and traditional savings accounts typically allow immediate access to funds, while money market accounts may have restrictions but still offer more flexibility than CDs.
Recognize the key characteristic of a CD account: The funds are locked for a fixed period, meaning the depositor agrees not to withdraw the money until the maturity date, in exchange for a higher interest rate compared to other accounts.
Understand the implications of the fixed term: The depositor earns interest on the funds during the locked period, but early withdrawal may result in penalties, reducing the overall earnings.
Apply this knowledge to identify the correct answer: Among the options provided, the Certificate of Deposit (CD) account is the one that restricts immediate access to funds due to the fixed term requirement.
