Capitalization (cap) refers to the total value of a company described in which of the following ways?
A
Net income, retained earnings, or market value
B
Market capitalization, book value, or total debt
C
Market capitalization, book value, or enterprise value
D
Gross profit, net profit, or total assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of capitalization: Capitalization refers to the total value of a company, which can be described using various financial metrics.
Review the options provided in the problem: Net income, retained earnings, or market value; Market capitalization, book value, or total debt; Market capitalization, book value, or enterprise value; Gross profit, net profit, or total assets.
Focus on the correct answer: Market capitalization, book value, or enterprise value. These terms are commonly used to describe the total value of a company.
Define each term in the correct answer: Market capitalization is the total market value of a company's outstanding shares. Book value is the value of a company's assets minus its liabilities. Enterprise value is a measure of a company's total value, including market capitalization, debt, and cash.
Compare the correct answer to the other options: Explain why the other options (e.g., net income, retained earnings, gross profit) do not fully represent the total value of a company, as they focus on specific aspects of financial performance rather than overall valuation.
