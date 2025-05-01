Which of the following is an example of an expense account?
A
Rent Expense
B
Owner's Capital
C
Service Revenue
D
Accounts Receivable
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an expense account. An expense account is used to record costs incurred by a business during its operations, such as rent, utilities, salaries, and other operational expenses.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Identify which of the accounts listed represents a cost or expenditure for the business.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Rent Expense' as an example of an expense account. Rent Expense is a cost incurred for using a property or space, making it a clear example of an expense account.
Step 4: Review the other options: 'Owner's Capital' represents the owner's equity, 'Service Revenue' represents income earned by the business, and 'Accounts Receivable' represents money owed to the business by customers. None of these are expense accounts.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Rent Expense' is the correct example of an expense account, as it directly reflects a cost incurred by the business.
