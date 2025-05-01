Which of the following statements is true regarding the tax liability of C corporations?
A
C corporations are taxed as pass-through entities, similar to partnerships.
B
C corporations are not required to pay federal income tax; only shareholders are taxed on dividends.
C
C corporations are taxed separately from their owners, and profits may be subject to double taxation.
D
C corporations' profits are taxed only once at the shareholder level.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of C corporations: C corporations are a type of business entity that is taxed separately from its owners. This means the corporation itself is responsible for paying federal income taxes on its profits.
Learn about double taxation: C corporations may face double taxation because profits are taxed at the corporate level first, and then any dividends distributed to shareholders are taxed again at the individual level.
Compare C corporations to pass-through entities: Unlike partnerships or S corporations, which are pass-through entities where income is taxed only at the individual level, C corporations do not pass their income directly to shareholders for tax purposes.
Clarify the incorrect statements: The statement that C corporations are taxed as pass-through entities is incorrect because they are taxed separately. Similarly, the claim that C corporations are not required to pay federal income tax is false, as they are obligated to pay taxes on their profits.
Identify the correct statement: The correct statement is that C corporations are taxed separately from their owners, and profits may be subject to double taxation. This aligns with the tax structure of C corporations as defined by the Internal Revenue Code.
