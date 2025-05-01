What is the seniority level of the Qantas Airways Limited 5.25% 09-Sep-2030 (Q77974BN4) bond?
A
Senior unsecured
B
Secured
C
Convertible
D
Subordinated
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bond seniority levels: Senior unsecured bonds are not backed by specific collateral but have priority over subordinated bonds in case of liquidation. Secured bonds are backed by specific assets. Convertible bonds can be converted into equity, and subordinated bonds rank below senior unsecured bonds in priority.
Identify the bond type mentioned in the problem: The Qantas Airways Limited 5.25% 09-Sep-2030 bond is described as 'senior unsecured,' which indicates its seniority level.
Compare the bond's characteristics with the provided options: Since the bond is labeled as 'senior unsecured,' it is not secured, convertible, or subordinated.
Confirm the correct answer based on the bond's description and the definitions of the options provided.
Select 'Senior unsecured' as the correct answer, as it matches the bond's description and characteristics.
