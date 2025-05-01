If you purchase a bond for $1,000 that pays annual interest of $50 and will be redeemed at par ($1,000) after one year, what is the rate of return you would earn?
A
1%
B
0.5%
C
10%
D
5%
Step 1: Understand the components of the bond investment. The bond is purchased for $1,000 (initial investment), pays annual interest of $50 (income), and will be redeemed at par ($1,000) after one year (final value).
Step 2: Recall the formula for calculating the rate of return: \( \text{Rate of Return} = \frac{\text{Income}}{\text{Initial Investment}} \times 100 \).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. The income is $50 (annual interest), and the initial investment is $1,000.
Step 4: Perform the division \( \frac{50}{1000} \) to determine the proportion of the return relative to the initial investment.
Step 5: Multiply the result by 100 to express the rate of return as a percentage.
