XYZ Co. has a cash balance per books of $12,000. Outstanding checks total $1,500, and deposits in transit are $2,000. The bank statement shows a service charge of $50 and a customer’s NSF check of $200, both not yet recorded in the books. What is the adjusted cash balance per the books?
A
$13,250
B
$11,750
C
$12,250
D
$10,250
1
Step 1: Start with the cash balance per books, which is $12,000.
Step 2: Deduct the bank service charge of $50 from the cash balance per books, as it has not yet been recorded in the books.
Step 3: Deduct the NSF (Non-Sufficient Funds) check of $200 from the cash balance per books, as it also has not yet been recorded in the books.
Step 4: Add the deposits in transit of $2,000 to the cash balance per books, as these are amounts that have been recorded in the books but not yet reflected in the bank statement.
Step 5: Deduct the outstanding checks totaling $1,500 from the cash balance per books, as these are checks issued by the company that have not yet cleared the bank.
