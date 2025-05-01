A bank reconciliation reconciles the bank statement with the company's:
A
Income statement
B
Inventory records
C
Accounts receivable balance
D
Cash account balance in the general ledger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a bank reconciliation: It is a process used to compare the bank statement balance with the company's cash account balance in the general ledger to identify and resolve any discrepancies.
Identify the key components involved: The bank statement (provided by the bank) and the cash account balance (maintained in the company's general ledger). These two records must match after adjustments.
Review the bank statement for any transactions not recorded in the company's general ledger, such as bank fees, direct deposits, or interest income. These need to be added or subtracted from the cash account balance.
Check the company's general ledger for outstanding checks or deposits in transit that have not yet cleared the bank. These adjustments should be made to the bank statement balance.
After making all necessary adjustments to both the bank statement and the general ledger cash account, ensure that the adjusted balances match. This confirms the reconciliation is complete and accurate.
Watch next
Master Bank Reconciliation:Bank Column with a bite sized video explanation from Brian