Multiple Choice
Which of the following costs incurred in May should be recorded as an accrued expense at the end of the month?
Wait-2-Pay, Inc. has an employee that works every day of the year for $100 per day. W2P pays its employee once per month on the 25th of the month. The company is preparing its December 31 financial statements. The entry to adjust for accrued salary expense would include: