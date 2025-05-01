Which of the following book–tax basis differences results in a deductible temporary difference?
A
Depreciation expense is higher for tax purposes than for financial reporting purposes.
B
Revenue is recognized for tax purposes before it is recognized for financial reporting purposes.
C
Prepaid expenses are deducted for tax purposes before they are recognized for financial reporting purposes.
D
Accrued expenses are recognized for financial reporting purposes before they are deductible for tax purposes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of deductible temporary differences: These occur when an expense or loss is recognized in financial reporting before it is deductible for tax purposes, leading to future tax benefits.
Analyze the given options: Each option represents a book-tax basis difference. Determine whether the timing difference results in a future tax deduction (deductible temporary difference).
Option 1: Depreciation expense is higher for tax purposes than for financial reporting purposes. This creates a taxable temporary difference, not a deductible one, because it results in higher taxable income in the future.
Option 2: Revenue is recognized for tax purposes before it is recognized for financial reporting purposes. This creates a taxable temporary difference, as it leads to higher taxable income in the current period and lower taxable income in the future.
Option 4: Accrued expenses are recognized for financial reporting purposes before they are deductible for tax purposes. This creates a deductible temporary difference because the expense will reduce taxable income in the future when it becomes deductible.
