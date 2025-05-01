Only preparing financial statements without reviewing account balances
C
Ignoring prepaid expenses until the end of the fiscal year
D
Recording all transactions as cash receipts and disbursements only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of analyzing a business problem, which is to ensure accurate financial reporting and compliance with accounting principles.
Step 2: Identify relevant accounts that are impacted by the business problem. For example, accounts such as prepaid expenses, accrued liabilities, or revenue accounts may need attention.
Step 3: Determine necessary adjustments by reviewing account balances and identifying discrepancies or unrecorded transactions. This may involve calculating adjustments for prepaid expenses, accrued revenues, or depreciation.
Step 4: Record adjusting journal entries to reflect the necessary changes in the accounts. Use the double-entry accounting system to ensure debits and credits are balanced.
Step 5: Prepare financial statements after adjustments are made, ensuring that the statements accurately reflect the financial position and performance of the business.
