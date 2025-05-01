Which of the following statements best reflects the relationship between irregular income and budgeting, particularly in the context of adjusting journal entries and prepaid expenses?
A
Budgeting is not possible with irregular income because expenses cannot be predicted.
B
Prepaid expenses do not require any adjustments if income is irregular.
C
Budgeting can still be effective with irregular income by estimating expenses and making necessary adjusting entries, such as for prepaid expenses.
D
Adjusting journal entries are only required for regular income, not irregular income.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of irregular income: Irregular income refers to earnings that are not consistent or predictable, such as freelance work or seasonal jobs. Budgeting with irregular income requires careful planning and estimation.
Recognize the role of budgeting: Budgeting is a financial tool that helps allocate resources effectively, even with irregular income. It involves estimating expenses and planning for variability in income streams.
Learn about adjusting journal entries: Adjusting journal entries are necessary to ensure that financial records accurately reflect the financial position of a business. These entries are made at the end of an accounting period to account for accrued revenues, accrued expenses, prepaid expenses, and other adjustments.
Understand prepaid expenses: Prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. These require adjusting journal entries to allocate the expense over the appropriate accounting periods, regardless of whether income is regular or irregular.
Connect budgeting and adjusting entries: Budgeting can still be effective with irregular income by estimating expenses and planning for adjustments. Adjusting journal entries, such as for prepaid expenses, are essential to ensure accurate financial reporting, regardless of the nature of income.
