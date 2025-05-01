Which of the following is NOT typically considered a common startup cost that most businesses need to plan for before starting operations?
A
Legal and licensing fees
B
Dividends paid to shareholders
C
Inventory purchases
D
Employee salaries and wages
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of startup costs. Startup costs are the initial expenses incurred by a business before it begins operations. These typically include expenses necessary to establish the business, such as legal fees, licensing fees, inventory purchases, and employee salaries.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. Legal and licensing fees are common startup costs because businesses often need to register and obtain permits before operating. Inventory purchases are also common startup costs for businesses that sell goods, as they need stock to begin sales. Employee salaries and wages are necessary to hire staff for operations.
Step 3: Consider the nature of dividends. Dividends are payments made to shareholders from a company's profits. They are not considered startup costs because they are distributed after the business generates profit, not during the initial setup phase.
Step 4: Compare dividends to the other options. Unlike legal fees, inventory purchases, and employee wages, dividends are not directly related to starting operations but are instead a financial decision made later in the business lifecycle.
Step 5: Conclude that dividends paid to shareholders are NOT typically considered a common startup cost, as they occur after the business is operational and profitable.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian