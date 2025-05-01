Which of the following is a benefit of having a checking account?
A
It allows for easy access to funds for daily transactions.
B
It typically earns high interest rates compared to savings accounts.
C
It requires you to invest in stocks and bonds.
D
It restricts the number of withdrawals you can make each month.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a checking account: A checking account is primarily designed for managing daily financial transactions, such as paying bills, making purchases, and withdrawing cash.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Analyze each statement to determine which aligns with the primary function of a checking account.
Option 1: 'It allows for easy access to funds for daily transactions.' This is a key feature of checking accounts, as they are designed for frequent and convenient access to money.
Option 2: 'It typically earns high interest rates compared to savings accounts.' This is incorrect because checking accounts generally offer little to no interest compared to savings accounts.
Option 3 and 4: 'It requires you to invest in stocks and bonds' and 'It restricts the number of withdrawals you can make each month.' These are not characteristics of checking accounts. Checking accounts do not require investments and typically allow unlimited withdrawals.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian