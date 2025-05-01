Which of the following is NOT an advantage of installing a network in a business?
A
Increased risk of data breaches
B
Improved communication between employees
C
Centralized data management
D
Resource sharing among users
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the context of the question. It is asking to identify which option is NOT an advantage of installing a network in a business. This means you need to evaluate each option and determine whether it is a benefit or a drawback.
Step 2: Analyze the first option, 'Increased risk of data breaches.' Consider whether this is a positive or negative aspect of installing a network. Networks can increase the risk of data breaches due to vulnerabilities in security systems, which is a drawback rather than an advantage.
Step 3: Evaluate the second option, 'Improved communication between employees.' Networks facilitate better communication through email, instant messaging, and shared platforms, which is clearly an advantage.
Step 4: Assess the third option, 'Centralized data management.' Networks allow businesses to store and manage data in a centralized location, making it easier to access and maintain, which is an advantage.
Step 5: Examine the fourth option, 'Resource sharing among users.' Networks enable users to share resources such as printers, files, and internet connections, which is another advantage. Based on this analysis, identify the option that is NOT an advantage.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian