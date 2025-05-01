Which of the following best describes a payroll card?
A
A debit card linked directly to an employee's personal checking account.
B
A card used by employers to track employee attendance.
C
A prepaid card issued by an employer to pay employees' wages electronically.
D
A credit card used by employees to make business purchases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a payroll card: A payroll card is a prepaid card issued by an employer to pay employees' wages electronically. It is not linked to a personal checking account, nor is it used for tracking attendance or making business purchases.
Compare the options provided in the question to the definition of a payroll card. Eliminate options that do not match the definition.
Option 1 describes a debit card linked to a personal checking account, which is not the same as a payroll card. Eliminate this option.
Option 2 describes a card used to track attendance, which is unrelated to payroll cards. Eliminate this option.
Option 4 describes a credit card used for business purchases, which is also unrelated to payroll cards. The correct answer is Option 3, as it matches the definition of a payroll card.
