Which of the following does NOT limit the benefits of deferring income through prepaid expenses?
A
The matching principle
B
Tax regulations requiring recognition of income
C
The need for accurate financial reporting
D
The ability to estimate future expenses reliably
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of deferring income through prepaid expenses: Prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. These are recorded as assets initially and expensed over time as the benefits are realized.
Review the matching principle: The matching principle in accounting requires that expenses be recognized in the same period as the revenues they help generate. This principle ensures accurate financial reporting but does not directly limit the benefits of deferring income.
Examine tax regulations: Tax regulations often require recognition of income in specific periods, which can limit the ability to defer income through prepaid expenses. This is because tax laws may not align with accounting practices for deferral.
Consider the need for accurate financial reporting: Accurate financial reporting is essential for stakeholders to make informed decisions. This requirement can limit the benefits of deferring income, as financial statements must reflect the true financial position of the company.
Analyze the ability to estimate future expenses reliably: The ability to estimate future expenses reliably does not limit the benefits of deferring income. Instead, it supports the process by ensuring that prepaid expenses are allocated correctly over time.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries with a bite sized video explanation from Brian