When a company records prepaid expenses, which of the following best describes the adjusting journal entry required at the end of the accounting period?
A
Debit a revenue account and credit a prepaid asset account
B
Debit a liability account and credit a prepaid asset account
C
Debit an expense account and credit a prepaid asset account
D
Debit a prepaid asset account and credit an expense account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of prepaid expenses: Prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services that will be consumed or used in future periods. Initially, these payments are recorded as assets because they represent future economic benefits.
Recognize the need for an adjusting journal entry: At the end of the accounting period, a portion of the prepaid expense is typically consumed or used. To reflect this usage, an adjusting journal entry is required to transfer the appropriate amount from the prepaid asset account to the expense account.
Determine the accounts involved: The adjusting entry will involve debiting an expense account to recognize the cost incurred during the period and crediting the prepaid asset account to reduce the asset balance.
Write the adjusting journal entry: The format of the entry will be: Debit the expense account (e.g., Rent Expense) and Credit the prepaid asset account (e.g., Prepaid Rent). This ensures that the expense is properly matched to the period in which it was incurred, following the matching principle.
Review the impact of the adjustment: After the adjusting entry, the expense account will reflect the cost incurred during the period, and the prepaid asset account will show the remaining balance that will be used in future periods.
