Which of the following best describes financial accounting?
A
The analysis of costs associated with producing goods or services within an organization.
B
The process of recording, summarizing, and reporting a company's financial transactions to external users.
C
The preparation of tax returns and planning for future tax obligations.
D
The evaluation of investment opportunities for personal financial planning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of financial accounting. Financial accounting is primarily concerned with recording, summarizing, and reporting a company's financial transactions to external users such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Step 2: Compare the options provided in the question. Analyze each option to determine which one aligns with the definition of financial accounting.
Step 3: Option 1 describes cost analysis, which is related to managerial accounting rather than financial accounting. Managerial accounting focuses on internal decision-making processes.
Step 4: Option 3 refers to tax preparation and planning, which falls under the domain of tax accounting, not financial accounting.
Step 5: Option 4 involves evaluating investment opportunities for personal financial planning, which is unrelated to financial accounting. The correct answer is Option 2, as it matches the definition of financial accounting.
