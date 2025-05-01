Which type of account is typically used to record payments for daily operating expenses in financial accounting?
A
Liability account
B
Expense account
C
Asset account
D
Revenue account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of daily operating expenses: These are costs incurred during the normal course of business operations, such as rent, utilities, salaries, and office supplies.
Identify the type of account that matches the nature of these expenses: In financial accounting, expenses are recorded in accounts that track the reduction in equity due to the consumption of resources or services.
Review the definitions of the account types provided: Liability accounts track obligations, Asset accounts track resources owned, Revenue accounts track income earned, and Expense accounts track costs incurred.
Match the concept of daily operating expenses to the correct account type: Since these expenses represent costs incurred to operate the business, they are recorded in an Expense account.
Conclude that the correct account type for recording payments for daily operating expenses is the Expense account, as it aligns with the purpose of tracking costs incurred during operations.
