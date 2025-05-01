In Howling Wolf's ledger, which of the following transactions would require a debit entry to the Drawings account?
A
The owner invests additional capital into the business.
B
The business pays rent for office space.
C
The owner withdraws cash for personal use.
D
The business receives cash from a customer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the Drawings account: The Drawings account is used to record withdrawals made by the owner for personal use. It reduces the owner's equity in the business.
Analyze the transactions provided: Evaluate each transaction to determine its impact on the Drawings account.
Transaction 1: 'The owner invests additional capital into the business.' This transaction increases the owner's equity and would require a credit to the Capital account, not a debit to the Drawings account.
Transaction 2: 'The business pays rent for office space.' This transaction is an expense and would typically involve a debit to the Rent Expense account, not the Drawings account.
Transaction 3: 'The owner withdraws cash for personal use.' This transaction directly reduces the owner's equity and requires a debit entry to the Drawings account to reflect the withdrawal.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian