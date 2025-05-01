Which of the following is an asset source transaction?
A
Declaring and paying a cash dividend
B
Paying off a loan with cash
C
Purchasing equipment with cash
D
Issuing common stock for cash
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an asset source transaction. An asset source transaction is one that increases the total assets of a company. This typically involves acquiring assets through external sources such as issuing stock, borrowing funds, or earning revenue.
Step 2: Analyze the first option: Declaring and paying a cash dividend. This transaction decreases assets (cash) and equity (retained earnings), so it is not an asset source transaction.
Step 3: Analyze the second option: Paying off a loan with cash. This transaction decreases assets (cash) and liabilities (loan payable), so it is not an asset source transaction.
Step 4: Analyze the third option: Purchasing equipment with cash. This transaction involves exchanging one asset (cash) for another asset (equipment), so it does not increase total assets and is not an asset source transaction.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth option: Issuing common stock for cash. This transaction increases assets (cash) and equity (common stock), making it an asset source transaction. This is the correct answer.
