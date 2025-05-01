Which law establishes rules related to the creation of financial statements to help prevent fraud in publicly traded companies?
A
Dodd-Frank Act
B
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
C
Sarbanes-Oxley Act
D
Securities Act of 1933
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about a law that establishes rules for creating financial statements to prevent fraud in publicly traded companies.
Review the key laws mentioned in the options: The Dodd-Frank Act focuses on financial regulatory reform, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act addresses financial privacy, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act is designed to improve corporate governance and financial reporting, and the Securities Act of 1933 regulates securities offerings.
Identify the law most relevant to financial statement creation and fraud prevention: The Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) was enacted in 2002 and specifically addresses corporate governance, internal controls, and the accuracy of financial statements to prevent fraud.
Understand the provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act: It includes requirements for CEOs and CFOs to certify the accuracy of financial statements, mandates internal controls, and establishes penalties for fraudulent financial reporting.
Conclude that the Sarbanes-Oxley Act is the correct answer based on its focus on improving the reliability of financial statements and preventing fraud in publicly traded companies.
