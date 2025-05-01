Which one of the following best describes the primary intent of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002?
A
To improve the accuracy and reliability of corporate financial reporting and protect investors from fraudulent accounting activities.
B
To reduce corporate income tax rates for publicly traded companies.
C
To establish international accounting standards for all U.S. companies.
D
To eliminate the need for external audits of public companies.
1
Understand the context of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002: This legislation was enacted in response to major corporate scandals (e.g., Enron, WorldCom) to restore investor confidence and ensure the integrity of financial reporting.
Identify the primary intent of the Act: The Sarbanes-Oxley Act focuses on improving the accuracy and reliability of corporate financial reporting and protecting investors from fraudulent accounting practices.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided choices and rule out options that do not align with the Act's purpose. For example, reducing corporate income tax rates, establishing international accounting standards, or eliminating external audits are not objectives of the Act.
Focus on the correct option: The Act emphasizes stricter regulations, internal controls, and accountability for corporate executives to ensure transparency in financial reporting.
Conclude with the correct understanding: The primary intent of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act is to improve the accuracy and reliability of corporate financial reporting and protect investors from fraudulent accounting activities.
