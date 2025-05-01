Martinez Company's ending inventory includes the following items:- Item A: $5,000 (cost), $4,500 (net realizable value)- Item B: $3,000 (cost), $3,200 (net realizable value)- Item C: $2,500 (cost), $2,000 (net realizable value)Using the lower of cost or net realizable value (LCNRV) rule applied item by item, what is the total value of ending inventory reported on the balance sheet?