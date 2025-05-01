Martinez Company's ending inventory includes the following items:- Item A: $5,000 (cost), $4,500 (net realizable value)- Item B: $3,000 (cost), $3,200 (net realizable value)- Item C: $2,500 (cost), $2,000 (net realizable value)Using the lower of cost or net realizable value (LCNRV) rule applied item by item, what is the total value of ending inventory reported on the balance sheet?
A
$9,500
B
$10,700
C
$10,000
D
$10,500
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the lower of cost or net realizable value (LCNRV) rule. This rule states that inventory should be reported at the lower value between its cost and its net realizable value (NRV) for each item individually.
Step 2: Compare the cost and net realizable value for each item. For Item A, compare $5,000 (cost) and $4,500 (NRV). For Item B, compare $3,000 (cost) and $3,200 (NRV). For Item C, compare $2,500 (cost) and $2,000 (NRV).
Step 3: Select the lower value for each item based on the LCNRV rule. For Item A, the lower value is $4,500. For Item B, the lower value is $3,000. For Item C, the lower value is $2,000.
Step 4: Add the selected lower values for all items to calculate the total value of ending inventory. Use the formula: \( \text{Total Inventory Value} = \text{Lower Value of Item A} + \text{Lower Value of Item B} + \text{Lower Value of Item C} \).
Step 5: Report the total value of ending inventory on the balance sheet. This value represents the sum of the lower values determined for each item.
Watch next
Master Income Statement - Coca Cola with a bite sized video explanation from Brian