Why should the income statement be prepared before the other financial statements?
A
Because the income statement determines the ending balance of cash for the period.
B
Because the income statement provides information about cash flows used in the statement of cash flows.
C
Because the net income or loss calculated on the income statement is needed to prepare the statement of retained earnings.
D
Because the income statement lists all assets and liabilities required for the balance sheet.
Understand the purpose of the income statement: The income statement summarizes a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, resulting in net income or net loss. This figure is crucial for subsequent financial statements.
Recognize the relationship between the income statement and the statement of retained earnings: The net income or loss calculated on the income statement is used to update the retained earnings balance in the statement of retained earnings.
Note that the statement of retained earnings is prepared after the income statement: The retained earnings balance is adjusted by adding net income (or subtracting net loss) and accounting for dividends paid during the period.
Understand the sequence of financial statement preparation: The income statement is prepared first, followed by the statement of retained earnings, which then feeds into the balance sheet. The balance sheet uses the updated retained earnings figure as part of the equity section.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: The income statement does not directly determine the ending cash balance (this is done in the statement of cash flows), nor does it list assets and liabilities (this is the role of the balance sheet).
