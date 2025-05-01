The variable expense ratio equals variable expenses divided by which of the following?
A
Operating income
B
Gross profit
C
Net sales
D
Total assets
1
Understand the concept of the variable expense ratio: It is a financial metric that measures the proportion of variable expenses relative to net sales. Variable expenses are costs that change in proportion to sales or production levels.
Identify the formula for the variable expense ratio: The formula is Variable Expense Ratio = Variable Expenses / Net Sales. This formula highlights the relationship between variable costs and the revenue generated from sales.
Clarify why 'Net Sales' is the denominator: Net sales represent the total revenue generated from sales after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts. It is the most relevant base for calculating the proportion of variable expenses because variable costs are directly tied to sales activity.
Eliminate incorrect options: Operating income, gross profit, and total assets are not appropriate denominators for this ratio. Operating income measures profitability, gross profit focuses on revenue minus cost of goods sold, and total assets represent the company's resources, none of which directly relate to variable expenses.
Apply the formula in practice: To calculate the variable expense ratio, divide the total variable expenses by the net sales. Ensure that both values are accurately determined from the financial statements before performing the calculation.
