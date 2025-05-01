A good project will have an expected return that is _____ than the weighted average cost of capital (WACC).
A
less
B
unrelated
C
greater
D
equal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC): WACC represents the average rate of return a company is expected to pay its investors (both equity and debt holders) for using their capital. It serves as a benchmark for evaluating investment projects.
Recognize the relationship between expected return and WACC: For a project to be considered 'good' or viable, its expected return must exceed the WACC. This ensures that the project generates sufficient returns to cover the cost of capital and adds value to the company.
Analyze the options provided: The options include 'less,' 'unrelated,' 'greater,' and 'equal.' Compare each option against the principle that a good project must have an expected return greater than the WACC.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'greater,' as a project with an expected return greater than the WACC indicates profitability and value creation.
Review the reasoning: Confirm that the chosen answer aligns with financial theory and ensures the project contributes positively to the company's overall financial health.
