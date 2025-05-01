Under the periodic inventory system, which formula is used to compute the average manufacturing cost per drum set when using the weighted-average method?
A
Total manufacturing costs divided by units sold
B
Cost of goods sold divided by ending inventory
C
Ending inventory divided by total cost of goods purchased
D
Total cost of goods available for sale divided by total units available for sale
Understand the periodic inventory system: Under this system, inventory updates are made at the end of the accounting period rather than continuously. The weighted-average method is used to calculate an average cost for inventory items.
Identify the formula for the weighted-average method: The average manufacturing cost per unit is calculated by dividing the total cost of goods available for sale by the total units available for sale.
Break down the components of the formula: 'Total cost of goods available for sale' includes the beginning inventory cost plus the cost of goods purchased during the period. 'Total units available for sale' includes the beginning inventory units plus the units purchased during the period.
Apply the formula conceptually: To compute the average manufacturing cost per drum set, sum up the total manufacturing costs (beginning inventory cost + cost of goods purchased) and divide this by the total number of drum sets available for sale (beginning inventory units + units purchased).
Ensure clarity in application: This formula provides a weighted average cost per unit, which is then used to value ending inventory and calculate the cost of goods sold under the periodic inventory system.
