The average manufacturing overhead cost per unit usually varies from one period to the next because:
A
manufacturing overhead costs are always fixed and do not change with production levels
B
the cost of goods sold is calculated the same way under both perpetual and periodic inventory systems
C
the total manufacturing overhead cost is spread over a different number of units each period
D
direct material costs fluctuate more than overhead costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of manufacturing overhead costs: Manufacturing overhead includes all indirect costs associated with production, such as factory rent, utilities, and equipment depreciation. These costs are not directly tied to the production of specific units but are allocated across all units produced.
Recognize that manufacturing overhead costs can be fixed or variable. Fixed costs remain constant regardless of production levels, while variable costs change with production activity. However, the average manufacturing overhead cost per unit depends on how these costs are allocated across the total number of units produced.
Analyze the relationship between production levels and average overhead cost per unit: When production levels increase, the fixed portion of manufacturing overhead is spread across more units, reducing the average cost per unit. Conversely, when production levels decrease, the fixed costs are spread across fewer units, increasing the average cost per unit.
Understand why the total manufacturing overhead cost is spread over a different number of units each period: Production levels fluctuate due to factors such as demand, capacity, and operational efficiency. These fluctuations affect the number of units produced, which in turn impacts how the total overhead cost is allocated.
Conclude that the average manufacturing overhead cost per unit varies because the total manufacturing overhead cost is distributed across a changing number of units each period. This variability is a key characteristic of overhead allocation in manufacturing accounting.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian