A(n) ______ forecast predicts revenues, costs, and expenses for a period of one year or less.
A
short-term
B
long-term
C
strategic
D
capital
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of forecasting in financial accounting, which involves predicting future financial outcomes based on historical data and assumptions.
Recognize that forecasts can be categorized based on their time horizon: short-term (less than a year), long-term (more than a year), strategic (focused on long-term goals), and capital (related to investments in assets).
Focus on the term 'short-term forecast,' which specifically predicts revenues, costs, and expenses for a period of one year or less.
Compare the definitions of the other options (long-term, strategic, and capital) to ensure they do not match the criteria of predicting financial outcomes for a period of one year or less.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'short-term,' as it aligns with the definition provided in the problem.
