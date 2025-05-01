A lender need not be penalized by inflation if the:
A
interest rate charged includes an adjustment for expected inflation
B
loan is repaid in fixed nominal terms
C
loan is classified as a prepaid expense
D
borrower uses the loan for purchasing inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Inflation reduces the purchasing power of money over time. For a lender, this means that the money repaid in the future may be worth less than the money lent today unless adjustments are made.
Identify the key concept: To avoid being penalized by inflation, the lender must ensure that the interest rate charged on the loan accounts for the expected inflation rate. This is known as the 'inflation-adjusted interest rate' or 'real interest rate.'
Break down the options: Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine which one aligns with the concept of protecting the lender from inflation.
Focus on the correct option: The correct answer is that the interest rate charged includes an adjustment for expected inflation. This ensures that the lender receives a return that compensates for both the time value of money and the loss of purchasing power due to inflation.
Conclude: The other options (loan repaid in fixed nominal terms, loan classified as a prepaid expense, or borrower using the loan for purchasing inventory) do not directly address the issue of protecting the lender from inflation. Only an interest rate adjustment for expected inflation achieves this goal.
