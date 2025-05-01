What is the primary risk associated with taking a variable rate loan?
A
The interest rate may increase over time, leading to higher loan payments.
B
The borrower cannot pay off the loan early without penalty.
C
The interest rate is fixed and cannot decrease if market rates fall.
D
The loan must be repaid in a single lump sum at maturity.
1
Understand the concept of a variable rate loan: A variable rate loan is a type of loan where the interest rate fluctuates over time based on changes in a benchmark interest rate, such as the prime rate or LIBOR.
Identify the primary risk associated with variable rate loans: The main risk is that the interest rate may increase over time, which can lead to higher loan payments for the borrower.
Compare the given options: Evaluate each option to determine which one aligns with the primary risk of a variable rate loan. For example, penalties for early repayment or fixed interest rates are not directly related to the risk of fluctuating interest rates.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct answer is the one that highlights the possibility of increasing interest rates and higher payments, as this is the defining risk of variable rate loans.
Conclude the analysis: Summarize why the other options are incorrect, emphasizing that they do not address the core risk of interest rate variability in this type of loan.
